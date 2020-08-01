Former Ku Klux Klan leader permanently banned from Twitter

David Duke permanently banned from Twitter for repeated violations of its rules on hate speech.

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke has been permanently banned from Twitter for repeated violations of the social media platform’s rules on hate speech, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Duke’s most recent tweets included a link to an interview he conducted with Holocaust denier Germar Rudolf. Other posts promised to expose the “systemic racism lie,” as well as the “incitement of violence against white people” by Jewish-owned media.

He also shared misinformation about the danger and spread of the coronavirus, according to the report.

“People who refuse the mask are the real heroes,” he tweeted.

Twitter said in a statement Friday that Duke’s account was “permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct. This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”

Duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He had been banned by YouTube in June.

Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt welcomed the banning of Duke.

“David Duke, former KKK leader, finally has been removed from Twitter for his unending antisemitism, racism, and hate. Social platforms should be a place where all users can be free of the hate & harassment that Duke and his ilk regularly promote,” he wrote.

The American Jewish Committee welcomed the move as well.

We welcome Twitter’s permanent ban of former KKK grand wizard David Duke. For over ten years, Duke used Twitter as a megaphone to spread antisemitic conspiracy theories and Holocaust denial. Such hate is unacceptable. It has no place on Twitter or anywhere else in our society,” wrote Holly Huffnagle, US Director for Combating Antisemitism at AJC.

Twitter and other social media platforms have been under fire over their lax regulations on racist and anti-Semitic posts.

This week, seven members of the Knesset joined a call to stage a 48-hour "walkout" from Twitter in protest over the platform's inadequate response to anti-Semitic tweets.

Celebrities, politicians and other high-profile figures around the world have joined the walkout.

The boycott was declared after Twitter declined to remove a number of anti-Semitic posts put up by British rapper Wiley.

On Friday, Wiley launched into a lengthy anti-Semitic rant, comparing Jews to the Ku Klux Klan.

Wiley later apologized for the comments but then proceeded to make additional assertions about Jews and Jewish control of the music industry.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)