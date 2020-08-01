Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a hospital in New York City Friday after undergoing a "minimally invasive non-surgical procedure" two days earlier, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said, according to ABC News.

Doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center "revised a bile duct stent" that was originally placed in Ginsburg last summer, court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

"According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection," Arberg said.

Ginsburg was released Friday, with a Supreme Court spokesperson saying, "Justice Ginsburg was discharged from the hospital today. She is home and doing well."

Ginsburg revealed on July 17 that she was being treated for liver cancer but remains able to work “full steam.”

Several days prior to that announcement, the 87-year-old judge was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after having a fever and chills, and undergoing an "endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the court said at the time.

The judge was also in the hospital in early May. At that time, she participated in oral arguments from her hospital bed.

In November of last year, Ginsburg returned to the bench after missing courtroom arguments due to illness.

In January of that year, she missed arguments for the first time in her 25-year tenure on the US Supreme Court in the aftermath of surgery to remove cancer from her lungs.

In 2018, Ginsburg cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The Jewish judge was discharged from the hospital the next day and was back at her notoriously vigorous workouts within a week.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)