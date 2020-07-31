Netanyahu's son summoned to court over 'threats' to protest leaders

Complaint filed against Yair Netanyahu after he tweeted a call on PM's supporters to come "harass" protesters against him.

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court on Friday summoned Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, for a hearing on Sunday following a complaint of harassment filed against him by one of the founders of the "Crime Minister" protest movement, Haim Shadmi.

According to the Ynet news website, the complaint was filed after Yair Netanyahu on Thursday posted a tweet in which he called on the Prime Minister's supporters to come to the homes of the members of one of the organizations leading the protests against his father, and demonstrate outside of them.

The tweet also published documents related to the organization and containing the full details of its members, who allege this was done in violation of privacy laws.

According to activists, following the tweet, some of them received phone calls and threatening messages.

Protesters have for been holding regular protests outside the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, as well as in Tel Aviv and other areas, calling on him to resign due to his indictment on corruption charges.

On Thursday, over 1,000 demonstrators protested outside the Prime Minister's Residence, while several dozen pro-Netanyahu demonstrators held a counter-protest nearby.

A new poll conducted by Maagar Mochot and published Friday by the Israel Hayom newspaper showed that over half of Israelis believe the protesters participating in recent demonstrations across Israel are violent.

According to the poll 52% of Israelis believe that the demonstrators are "violent" or "very violent." Another 44% believe that the police are also too violent.

