Grandson born to Shnerb family

Son born to Tamar Levanoni, sister of Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in terrorist attack on the Dani Spring.

A son was born to Tamar Levanoni, the sister of Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in a terrorist attack on the Dani Spring near the town of Dolev.

“Two thousand years after the terrible destruction [of the Holy Temple], and a year after our beloved sister Rena was murdered, a new Jewish life was born. This is a victory for our people over all those who seek to harm us,” the family wrote.

Rina Shnerb, a resident of the city of Lod, was murdered a year ago in a terrorist attack in Binyamin, where she was a hike with her father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and her brother Dvir Chaim.

The 19-year-old brother was suffered moderate-to-serious injuries while the father Eitan was lightly injured. The two were flown by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem and were discharged several weeks later.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)