Ramifications of Diaspora Life The Spiritual Ramifications of Living in the Diaspora The Torah’s message about living in the Diaspora is chilling... Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Istock The Israel-Diaspora Rift Red Herring? In this 3-minute video, Baruch Gordon looks at the claim in this week's Torah reading VaEtchanan that Jews who live outside the Land of Israel will serve idols and reconciles it with commentators who seemingly disagree. The message is chilling.





top