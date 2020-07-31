Netanyahu: 'Incitement and hatred will not stop me'

PM Netanyahu reacts to harsh statements and social media posts against him, calls to "put a halt to horrible incitement and hatred"

PM Netanyahu reacted today (Friday) to harsh statements and social media posts against him.

"All leftist demonstrations, calls for murder, and expressions of horrible hatred will not stop me from acting on your behalf and for our country", Netanyahu wrote.

"After Tisha B'Av I hope we will be able to put a halt to these horrible incidents of incitement and hatred in order to reunite as a people and as a nation in our common struggle against the corona for the sake of the lives and the livelihood of the citizens of Israel", the Prime Minister concluded.

Netanyahu posted the video above on social media. The video shows protesters speaking of killing him and his family.