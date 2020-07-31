Why has annexation become a forgotten story?

The people of Israel wanted very much the annexation process in Judea and Samaria, but it seems that their leaders wanted it a little less.

Jay Shapiro wonders how the US administration approved the annexation of part of our historic homeland in the territories of Judea and Samaria and Binyamin Netanyahu chose to miss the opportunity.

In his opinion, Netanyahu can still make the right decision and apply sovereignty.

Shapiro thinks that Israel should ignore the international background noises and especially from Europe, which is trying to thwart any possible attempt at annexation.

Has Israel lost an irreversible opportunity or can it still be corrected?