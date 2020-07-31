Peering into the abyss and finding G-d

Roy Neuberger is a Jew who grew up in material comfort, received an excellent education, and lacked nothing - except knowledge of his own heritage.

He had never heard of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) or Shabbat (Sabbath), and when he married, asked that there be no Hebrew at the ceremony.

But he was never happy. He searched for peace in every crevice, in every religion except his own. And when he found no answers, his world came crashing down around him, and he thought he would fall into the abyss.

A series of events, which seemed coincidental at the time, led him to Rebbetzin Esther Jungreis and to Torah. Roy, who saw a tallit and tefillin for the very first time at age 31, recognized that he finally found truth, peace, and a way to be happy.

Tune in to hear this passionate, articulate thinker describe his journey and the treasures he gathered from it.

A highly recommended show!