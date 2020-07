Aliyah: a process of grief and a process of joy, with grief being an integral part of JOY. Both grief & joy make up one side of ‘the coin.’

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, talks about grief, despair, and the rising, alarming persecutions of Jews in the Diaspora. At the same time, he discusses the JOY that emerges when making a profound and holy life change such as that which comes with making aliyah (immigrating to Israel).

Minskoff discuses the changes and challenges of aliyah in terms of the RESTORATION leading to the redemption of the Jewish People.