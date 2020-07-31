The communist-turned-capitalist

Ariel Karlinsky is an economist at the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative think tank dedicated to 'securing Israel's future.'

Most people don’t hang flags above their beds. But Ariel Karlinsky isn’t most people. Above his bed, throughout his childhood and well into high school, Ariel hung the red flag of the Soviet Union - its yellow sickle and hammer watching over him every night.

Until one bright day he decided to take it down, fold it up, and tuck it away, along with his strong beliefs in the communist system.

Ariel Karlinsky is an economist at the Kohelet Policy Forum, a conservative think tank which works to “secure Israel's future as the nation-state of the Jewish people, to strengthen representative democracy, and to broaden individual liberty and free-market principles in Israel.”

Ariel joins us today to talk about how a communist became a capitalist.