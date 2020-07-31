Germany: Train station vandalized with anti-Israel graffiti

Anti-Semitic graffiti was sprayed Thursday night on the wall of a train station in Mühlhausen, Germany, the Thüringer Allgemeine reported.

Unknown vandals sprayed a Third Reich flag on the wall, alongside an image of a man urinating on an Israeli flag.

Local police have opened an investigation into the issue.

Yaakov Hagoel, Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, responded: "Every week there are dozens of anti-Semitic incidents, which are are not responded to with punishment that deters [the next attack]."

"To my great sorrow, this gives legitimacy to hate crimes. What needs to happen so that governments put this issue at the top of their priority lists?"