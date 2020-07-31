

Talking Parsha - Va'etchanan In Parshat Va'etchanan we discuss Moshe's prayers, from which we learn many laws. But is this the model we want to learn from? Why? Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha This week, Parshat Va'etchanan, we discuss the fact that many of the halachos (Jewish laws) of tefilah (prayer) are learned from Moshe's prayers to enter the Land of Israel. Yet, as we know, Moshe's prayer actually "wasn't accepted." Is this the model of tefilah we want to learn from? Why?





top