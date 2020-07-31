Netanyahu blasts TV station: They are covering up incitement

PM accuses Channel 12 television of covering up incitement by the far left to assassinate the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday criticized Channel 12 and accused the television network of covering up incitement to assassinate the Prime Minister by the far left.

"It is unfortunate that in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, and precisely on this day on which history has taught us that our strength is in our unity, Channel 12 is choosing to continue on a path of division and Fake News," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.

“Channel 12 is covering up the incitement to assassinate the Prime Minister by the far left, and tries to attach to him fake responsibility for the violence at left-wing demonstrations. Yesterday Channel 12 News that the Prime Minister is behind a group of thugs who attacked protesters in Tel Aviv. The lie was exposed today when it became clear that this was a brawl between rival soccer fans.”

“Today they added a new plot, alleging that the Prime Minister is behind a post calling for the assassination of the Prime Minister. We demand that the cyber unit of the police immediately reveal who is behind this post. This lie, too, will soon become clear.”

Netanyahu continued, "Anyone who covers up the incitement to murder the Prime Minister and his family is an accomplice to the incitement. Channel 12 is doing all this to hide the dangerous incitement against the Prime Minister. Share the truth.”

Meanwhile, the Lahav 433 unit of the Israel Police said it will investigate who is behind the Facebook profile that called for Netanyahu's assassination. The Prime Minister filed a complaint with the police following the threats.