The relevance of the Holy Temple today – and the Temple Mount revolution

This week’s Torah portion of Va’Etchanan, with its emphasis on love of G-d and the Land of Israel, opens with a subtle allusion to the Holy Temple.

The observance of the fast day of Tisha B’Av this week marked 1951 years since the destruction of the Holy Temple.

What relevance does the distant memory of the Holy Temple have for our modern world today? Should we be mourning the past, or preparing for the future? Tisha B’Av means different things to different people. what does it mean to you?

In this week’s episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, our hosts discuss the significance of the Holy Temple for all people, and the promise of hope that it brings to humanity. Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share an inspiring, exciting update of the new reality on the Temple Mount, heralding the beginning of a new era for Israel and the world.