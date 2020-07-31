Watch: Channel 13 News team attacked in Jerusalem

La Familia activists rioting in Jerusalem attacked journalists and cameramen from Channel 13 News and i24NEWS.

Members of the right-wing “La Familia” organization who rioted during Thursday’s leftist demonstration against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem attacked journalists and cameramen from Channel 13 News and i24NEWS.

Police forces in large numbers secured the protest and blocked nearby streets. They detained for questioning eight “La Familia” activists.

Channel 13 News said in response, “We strongly condemn the violence against the company's journalists. Journalists, photographers and media people should be free to do their job anywhere without feeling threatened. Channel 13 News journalists will continue to do their job with dedication and professionalism."

In addition, i24NEWS said that its reporter Daniel Tsemach was also attacked during the incident in Jerusalem, while reporting from the demonstration. The incident was documented on live television and his equipment was damaged.