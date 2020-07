Jewish cemetery in St. Petersburg vandalized. Police investigating case, but have no suspects or security camera footage.

Dozens of headstones at a Jewish cemetery in the Russian city of St. Petersburg were smashed.

The perpetrators left no graffiti indicating that their actions were a hate crime, KP.ru reported. Police are investigating the incident Tuesday at the Aleksandrovskaya Farm Avenue cemetery and indicated they have no suspects.

The vandalized headstones were toppled either with a heavy work tool or were kicked over.

There is no security camera footage, the news site reported.