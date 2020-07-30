Bennett asks Yifat Shasha-Biton to join Yamina

Yamina chairman asks Knesset Coronavirus Committee chair to leave Likud for his party after coalition chairman tries to fire her.

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett met with Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chairwoman MK Yifat Shasha-Biton and invited her to leave the Likud and join her party.

In recent weeks, Shasha-Bitton has been sharply criticized by Prime Minister Netanyahu and senior Likud members after she refused to approve a number of restrictions which had been passed by the government to fight the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Likud faction chairman MK Miki Zohar announced that he would remove Shasha Bitton from her position as chair of the Corona Committee, but the Blue and White Party made it clear that they would not take part in such a vote.

Shasha-Biton recently explained why she does not accept any decision made by the government, and seeks to discuss it at length in the Coronavirus Committee.

"Of course, together with everyone, we also want to cut off the chains of infection and prevent the virus from spreading," she said.

"It is important to me that we take a limitation and try to understand what logic and data it rests on and in the end we will make good decisions the public can understand, both healthwise and economically and we will weigh every aspect," she added.