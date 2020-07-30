Will stores be allowed to open on weekends?

Government expected to approve new plan lifting many restrictions to avoid general confusion over what is allowed.

A special discussion with the participation of Prime Minister Netanyahu is expected to take place Thursday night and will discuss the lifting of the restrictions that still remain on the weekends.

The intention is to bring it to the approval of the government, and thus abolish these restrictions as early as this coming weekend.

If it is agreed to lift the restrictions in the discussion with the Prime Minister tonight, the government will vote on the measure later tonight or tomorrow. If the government votes in favor of the decision, then stores will be allowed to remain open even on the weekends.

However, the restrictions which the government passed a week ago will not be affected.

This move is apparently intended to improve public confidence in the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis in light of accusations that the restrictions have only confused the public, especially after so many restrictions were overturned by the Knesset coronavirus committee. That concern is also shared by newly appointed Coronavirus Czar Prof. Roni Gamzu.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Defense Minister Benny Gantz reportedly support such a move. Edelstein was heard saying in a conversation with Gantz: "There is no such thing as a half-pregnancy. There is no logic in continuing these restrictions."

Prof. Gamzu is currently working on a new work plan that is less intrusive, using the same model of dividing cities according to morbidity data. The Home Front Command has formulated such a plan - and it will be brought for Gamzu's approval, and from there for the government's approval.

On one side, the plan reportedly calls for no restrictions whatsoever in cities and towns with no new coronavirus cases. On the other hand, in cities and towns with high morbidity rates the plan calls for a ban on activity in the public space, restrictions on gatherings outdoors to 20 people and indoors to 10 people, and full implementation of distance-learning at educational institutions.

Prof. Gamzu hopes that the more extreme option will not have to be implemented.