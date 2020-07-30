Member of NY Jewish security patrol group Shomrim slashed while stopping gang attack

Shomrim patrol member slashed in the leg while stopping gang assault on man in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

A member of the private Jewish security patrol group Shomrim was slashed in the leg while intervening to stop a gang assault on an unidentified man in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park.

The volunteer, 33, was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. The victim of the attack ran from the scene and did not receive medical assistance.

Three of the four alleged assailants, aged 18 to 20, were arrested at the scene Wednesday night, according to the New York Police Department. The fourth person fled the scene. The knife used in the attack was recovered.

The three will be charged with gang assault, according to the NYPD.

The Shomrim volunteer had responded to a call about a gang attack.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man with special needs was assaulted in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn after he left a Jewish-sponsored group home.

The man was approached by an individual after he walked out of a HASC (Hebrew Academy for Special Children) home, who punched him and smashed a rock into his head, according to the Yeshiva World News. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment; the report did not detail the seriousness of the injuries.

The assailant did not speak to the victim before attacking him, according to the report.