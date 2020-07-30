Six more coronavirus fatalities in Israel

Coronavirus death toll in Israel nears 500, while number of hospitalizations and serious cases of the coronavirus stabilizes.

Six coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in Israel on Thursday, bringing the total death toll in Israel since the pandemic began to 499.

According to data released by the Health Ministry, 1,967 new cases of the virus were reported Wednesday, with a further 1,111 new cases confirmed thus far Thursday.

The total number of cases diagnosed since the pandemic began rose to 69,603, with 25,628 active cases and 43,476 cases which ended in recovery.

Of the 25,628 active cases, 24,879 are being treated at home or in coronavirus hotels, while 749 patients are currently hospitalized.

The number of patients in hospitals has stabilized this week, peaking at 760 Tuesday before falling to 753 Wednesday and 749 Thursday.

There are currently 328 patients in serious condition, with a further 148 patients in moderate condition.

Of the 328 patients in serious condition, 102 are on respirators.

The percentage of tests which came back positive fell to 7.7% on Wednesday from 8.3% a day before.