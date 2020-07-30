Herman Cain, presidential candidate and businessman, dead at 74

2012 Republican presidential hopeful, businessman, and conservative activist Herman Cain dies after being infected with the coronavirus.

Businessman and 2012 Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain died Thursday, after being hospitalized with the coronavirus. He was 74.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who had maintained Cain’s website.

Cain, a naval ballistics analyst-turned businessman, served as the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank’s Kansas City branch in the 1990s, before a brief foray into politics during the 1996 presidential elections, when he advised Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole.

After briefly running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, Cain ran for the US Senate in Georgia, but failed to win the GOP nomination.

Cain first gained nationwide attention in 2011, running for the Republican presidential nomination.

A Tea Party activist, Cain campaigned on his “9-9-9” tax plan, calling for the replacement of the current federal tax code with a nine percent flat tax on personal income, nine percent flat tax on corporate income, and a new, nine percent nationwide sales tax.

In 2019, President Donald Trump considered Cain for the Federal Reserve Board.

Cain was first hospitalized with the coronavirus on July 1st, two days after he was diagnosed with the virus.