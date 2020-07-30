Trump: Delay 2020 presidential election

President Trump suggests US should delay presidential election, warning that universal mail-in voting could lead to mass voting fraud.

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the US should delay its upcoming presidential election this November, warning of mass voter fraud if universal mail-in voting is permitted.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump blasted plans for universal mail-in voting for the upcoming election, saying that it would enable mass fraud and create a “catastrophic disaster”.

“Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!”

Trump went on to suggest delaying the election until in-person voting can be carried out safely.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

Under the Constitution, the timing of elections can be altered, but Congress, not the Executive Branch, has the power to set the date for presidential elections.

Some states are considering massively expanding absentee voting for the 2020 elections due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a change which has led to concerns among some Republicans, who expressed concerns the shift could lead to massive “ballot harvesting”.

Early voting, including absentee mail-in voting, has been expanding over the past two decades, rising to more than 41% of all ballots cast in the 2016 election. Of those 41% in 2016, 17% were cast in-person at early voting stations, while 24% were cast via mail-in ballots, according to the US Election Assistance Commission.

In recent elections, in particular the 2018 midterm elections, some observers have claimed that “ballot harvesting” has been used to significantly alter the outcomes of some local races.

Ballot harvesting refers to the practice of third-parties – including partisan groups – gathering and submitting absentee ballots en masse on behalf of large groups of voters.

Some conservatives attributed ballot harvesting to the loss of traditionally Republican congressional seats in California in 2018, accusing partisan groups of selectively submitting ballots they had harvested to benefit Democratic candidates.

Thus far, six states have announced they will permit universal mail-in voting.

California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington announced earlier this month that they will have all mail-in ballots for the 2020 elections.