New Farrakhan documentary exposes Nation of Islam

Producer Damon Rosen released a new documentary on the history of Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam. Rosen, who had been blocked for thirty days for reporting statements by Farrakhan, was fully reinstated after a query was submitted to a senior Facebook executive that included coverage by Arutz Sheva. This, after Rosen had an appeal to the suspension rejected by Facebook.

Rosen said: "The Nation of Islam fits the description of a cult, by definition. From elevating its founding members to the status of being 'god' to worshiping a UFO that those leaders supposedly live on.

"Listen to Farrakhan justify the assassination of Malcolm X and defend polygamy. Not only is he ignorant of Judaism, real Muslim authorities don't think what he preaches has anything to do with Islam. Why do Democrats get a free ride for affiliating with the biggest racist and worst anti-Semite in America? Why would anyone in their right mind endorse the lunacy that comes out of his mouth, let alone share it on social media?"