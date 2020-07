3 minutes of Tish'a B'Av thoughts "If we continue on the path of redeeming Jerusalem both in word and deed, complete redemption will come sooner than we think." Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Esti Dezibov/TPS Chaim Silberstein Chaim Silberstein, founder of Keep Jerusalem, related his thoughts as Jews mark Tisha B'Av. "If we continue on the path of redeeming Jerusalem both in word and deed, then the complete redemption and the building of the Third Temple will occur sooner than we think. Are you ready for it?"





