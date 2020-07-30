'People are awakening to the Temple Mount'

Temple Mount activists tell Arutz Sheva about exciting ascent to Temple Mount: 'Prostration is not provocation, no one was arrested.'

Hundreds of Jews ascended the Temple Mount this morning on the occasion of the Tisha B'Av fast, when the people of Israel mourn the destruction of the First and Second Temples.

Assaf Fried, a spokesman for the Temple organization headquarters, said in a conversation with Arutz Sheva: "We climbed the Temple Mount this morning, in difficult and not-easy days for the people of Israel, days of coronavirus, days of social tension - masses, more than a thousand people, ascended the Mount."

Yair Kehati of the "Returning to the Mount" movement said, "From the early hours of the morning, from five in the morning, minyanim began here; hundreds of Jews lined up at the entrance."

Fried noted that despite the pressure and chaos, police allowed the Jews to ascend: "20 or 30 groups entered in the morning; it was very impressive and exciting. We were privileged to say the whole Book of Lamentations on the Temple Mount."

Kehati clarified on the other hand, "We want to build the Temple already. For two thousand years we've been waiting and crying and now we can do it. We can't just cry. If enough Jews go up to the Temple Mount we can build the Temple and resume the sacrificial work. It depends only on us."

