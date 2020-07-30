YouTube summarily deletes Del Bigtree's HighWire account

YouTube has removed the HighWireTalk channel without warning. "This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube's Terms of Service," says the page that had hosted the channel.

"Our show will still go LIVE TOMORROW at our regularly scheduled time [11 PST/2 EST]," tweeted Bigtree.

Del Bigtree is an American television and film producer, and CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network, that produced the film Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe.

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) recently sued the CDC over their statement that vaccines do not cause autism, and won.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence recently discussed media censorship of certain COVID-19 therapies with a delegation of experts.