Minister Ohana: My gut feeling is that this will end in bloodshed

In the wake of the frequent demonstrations outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana has expressed his grave concern that the protests will end with serious levels of violence.

"This is going to end with bloodshed," he told the Israel Hayom newspaper, in a full-length interview that will be published tomorrow. "I don't believe it will come to actual civil war, but the level of violence is mounting steadily. There is a real atmosphere of hatred at these demonstrations. Not an atmosphere of dissent - we have always disagreed with one another, and always will do, but right now what we're seeing is fierce hatred between the two sides."

"I hope very much that I am mistaken, but my gut feeling is that this will end with bloodshed."

Interviewed on Galei Tzahal this morning, the Prime Minister's media adviser, Topaz Lok, said that the threats being made against the Prime Minister are credible and should be taken seriously.

"There are threats being made against [Prime Minister] Netanyahu, and there are real flesh-and-blood people behind them," he insisted. "Just now I saw a tweet from someone claiming that the threats aren't real - that is utterly untrue," he said.