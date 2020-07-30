Five people were detained for questioning by police after they prostrated themselves on the ground on the Temple Mount.
13 people who were detained earlier this morning have been released after they gave their personal details to police.
Jews detained on Temple Mount for prostrating, shouting 'Shema Yisrael'
Number of Jews distanced from Temple Mount after lying on ground and shouting "Shema Yisrael."
Tags: Temple Mount
Jews detained after prostrating, shouting 'Shema Yisrael'
Michael Miller
