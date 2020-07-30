Defense Ministry hosts US-Israel Defense Policy Advisory Group

DPAG serves as the primary platform for senior DOD-MOD officials to jointly advance the US-Israel defense partnership.

Over the past two days, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMoD), hosted the annual US-Israeli Defense Policy Advisory Group (DPAG), co-chaired by Head of the IMoD Policy & Political-Military Bureau, Zohar Palti and US Acting Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy, Dr. James Anderson. They were joined by senior military official from both countries.

DPAG serves as the primary platform for senior DOD-MOD officials to jointly advance the US-Israel defense partnership. For the first time, DPAG was held via secure video conference due to coronavirus.

Throughout the sessions, both sides discussed strategic and regional security challenges, with emphasis on Iran and its malign regional activity as well as its nuclear aspirations. The parties also covered overall defense cooperation and military interoperability.

In addition, the Israeli side presented the main elements of the IDF’s plans regarding force build up and defense acquisitions under the MOU over the next few years, with emphasis on aerial platforms.

According to a Defense Ministry spokesperson, acting Under-Secretary Anderson and Director Palti reaffirmed the "ironclad" strategic defense partnership between the US and Israel, and "underscored the importance of constant cooperation on all levels as a force multiplier."