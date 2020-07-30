Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after non-surgical procedure

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been hospitalized after a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure, CNBC reported.

“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” the statement from the Supreme Court said.

“According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week,” the statement added.

Ginsburg revealed on July 17 that she was being treated for liver cancer but remains able to work “full steam.”

Several days prior to that announcement, the 87-year-old judge was treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after having a fever and chills, and undergoing an "endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the court said at the time.

The judge was also in the hospital in early May. At that time, she participated in oral arguments from her hospital bed.

In November of last year, Ginsburg returned to the bench after missing courtroom arguments due to illness.

In January of that year, she missed arguments for the first time in her 25-year tenure on the US Supreme Court in the aftermath of surgery to remove cancer from her lungs.

In 2018, Ginsburg cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The Jewish judge was discharged from the hospital the next day and was back at her notoriously vigorous workouts within a week.