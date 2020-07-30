Heads of large technology companies testify before US lawmakers

The heads of four of the biggest tech companies in the world -- Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google -- face US lawmakers on Wednesday for a hearing on digital competition that could have cataclysmic impacts on an industry largely unhindered by regulators.

The questioning of tech titans Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai (the companies' respective CEOs), is being done by the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its ongoing, year-long investigation into competition in the digital market.