Coronavirus project manager visits synagogues

Prof. Ronni Gamzu, who was appointed as project manager for the fight against the coronavirus, on Wednesday evening visited synagogues to closely monitor the implementation of the guidelines.

"As I have stated, I am coming to the field to examine the restrictions, and their implementation while engaging in dialogue with the public. It is difficult for all of us to see limited numbers on Tisha B'Av, and people forced to sit on low stools in this hot weather, but it is our duty and responsibility to care for worshipers and for citizens in general," Gamzu said.

He began his tour in Kiryat Ono, from where he continued to Givat Shmuel and Bnei Brak. He talked to the worshipers and the gabbaim, and heard about the challenges they face in trying to keep the guidelines.

Prof. Gamzu noted that the public is to be commended for their obedience, adding that "strict guidelines now will help us keep the synagogues open during the High Holy Days and on the Tishrei holidays."





