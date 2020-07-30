Covid 19, vaccines and the elections

It is clear that the Covid 19 Pandemic will decide the election on November 3rd. The President’s handling of the crisis will be front and center. The faster a safe and effective vaccine is found the better he will do. Not only must a reliable vaccine be found but it must be available to every American within a short time to prevent social and civil unrest.

Although the economy had always been the single most important determinant in most Presidential elections, the ravages of the Coronavirus have drawn the most attention and are paramount on people’s minds. The trillion dollar bailouts by the President have alleviated much of the economic burden. Now it is the illness itself that is wreaking havoc.

I thought it might be a good idea to go back to the 1920 Presidential election to gain some insight as to how a Pandemic might sway an election. The election of 1920 was the first election after women were given the right to vote by the 19th Amendment. In 1920 World War 1 was over and politicians were arguing over Peace treaties and America’s entry into the League of Nations. Revolution was in the air in Russia, and in the United States there were strikes, riots, and increasing fear of “radicals” (eerily similar to what is happening in Portland and Seattle today). The Spanish Flu Pandemic had started in the spring of 1918 and ended in 1919, a year before the election. I am sure it played a significant role in the election of 1920 but the debate over the Teddy Roosevelt nationalists and the Woodrow Wilson globalists is given more face time by historians. The Republican Party led by Senator Warren G. Harding won in a landslide. Whether the Democrats handling of the Spanish Flu Pandemic with Woodrow Wilson at the helm was a factor is hard to say. It is estimated that 675,000 Americans died in the Spanish Flu.

As a Physician, I have done my utmost during this extremely trying period to save lives. Please see my articles entitled, “Thoughts on Covid 19” 3/1/20, “The War Against Covid 19 Can Unite Us” 3/15/20, Trump and Netanyahu Have Shown the Way” 3/25/20, and “The Race is on for the SARS-CoV2 Vaccine” 6/19/20. I am satisfied that these articles have been transformative. Although many may take credit for doing their fair share, I believe that I was very helpful in getting Americans to wear masks. At the time of the publication of these articles where I pleaded for use of masks, the CDC and the public health community in general were opposed to doing so.

I felt at that time (3/20) that if the President had been so successful (and he was) in ramping up production of Ventilators he could do the same with the much less daunting task of manufacturing N95 Masks. Because of his leadership trillions of N95 Masks have been made by 3M and others. He has not been given the credit he deserves for this.

I was one of the first in pushing the use of masks to stop the spread of Covid 19. I am now ready for the next challenge. It is not only to come up with a safe and effective vaccine but it must be produced in enough quantity to immunize every American and the world over. The five major companies who were awarded billions of dollars to come up with a vaccine cannot do this (at least not fast enough).

Small BioTech companies like Dyadic can. Dyadic’s C1 Platform which uses a Fungus can produce 10 Billion doses of a vaccine in less than one month. Dyadic was recognized and selected by the prestigious Frederick National Laboratories to produce a number of vaccine candidates for the NIAID (National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease) overseen by Dr. Anthony Fauci. It is widely known that Dyadic’s C1 Platform is cost effective and productive. It is capable of producing massive quantities of proteins faster, more cheaply and more reliably than any other platform now available. This is the World’s moment to not only come up with a vaccine against Covid 19 but be able to be better prepared for all future pandemics. Dyadic’s C1 Platform will be the leader on a global scale in this regard.

Dyadic’s C1 Platform can also prevent potential social unrest. Protests might occur if not enough Vaccine is available at the outset. A Covid 19 Vaccine can help unite America if everyone has access to it from the get go. Only Dyadic can produce the 300 million doses for every American in the time required.

I was one of the first Physicians to preach wearing masks, and I believe I am spot on when it comes to Dyadic’s C1 Platform as well. America’s ability to end the Pandemic as soon as possible will have major ramifications not only this November but for years to come.