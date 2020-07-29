UNIFIL to investigate attempted attack from Lebanon

UNIFIL says it is conducting an investigation to determine 'facts and circumstances.'

UNIFIL said they were launching an investigation of Monday's incident in which four terrorists were able to breach the security fence on Israel's northern border.

The investigation is to focus on whether the terrorist squad was armed and whether Israel's artillery barrage following the incident was justified.

"Following recent incidents across the Blue Line, UNIFIL has launched an investigation to determine the facts & circumstances. This goes concurrently with UNIFIL head Stephano Del Col's constant engagements w/ parties to contain the situation, decrease tension & preserve cessation of hostilities," it tweeted.