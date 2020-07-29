PM: We want 'industrial scale apparatus' for 'massive testing' and 'very quick tracking'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, Wednesday, participated in a videoconference of leaders hosted by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Pursuant to the previous conferences, the leaders convened this morning, for the fifth time, in order to consult on how to deal with the outbreak of the "second wave" and on the efforts to spur their economies while strictly adhering to the restrictions.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “Our testing rate is high, very high. We can do up to 30,000 a day out of a population of nine million. I think we're going to up it further. We want an industrial scale apparatus to be able to conduct massive testing and very, very quick tracing and very, very quick isolation. That's the key if we're going to be able to sustain this for a long time.”

He added that one of the lessons that was learned from the outbreak of the first wave is the need to limit gatherings in closed places in order to prevent massive infection. The leaders agreed on the need to continue limiting gatherings in order to avoid a resumption of significant outbreaks.

In addition to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Austrian Chancellor Kurz, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis also participated in the video conference.