'Murder of a demonstrator or a prime minister are not imaginary scenarios'

President Rivlin today, Wednesday, made a strongly worded appeal to the Israel Police and members of the Knesset following events over the last day.

“I want to say clearly, given the violent developments over the last day: the murder of a demonstrator who goes to protest in the State of Israel, or the murder of an Israeli prime minister are not imaginary scenarios.

"We have experienced this terrible and shocking reality. Woe betide us if we degenerate to that reality again. Woe betide our democracy if brother takes up arms against brother. Censure and condemnation have become cheap. Every denunciation is immediately attacked with questions of why a different event was not condemned, and its meaning is lost entirely.

"I cry out against the violence directed towards demonstrators and call on the Israel Police to pursue its perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law. I cry out against the calls to harm the prime minister and his family and call on the Israel Police to address every threat of this kind with the utmost seriousness. We cannot discount any threat. Our existence depends on it. Now – immediately – the opposition and the coalition should speak up and take actions to calm things down and stop the violence.”