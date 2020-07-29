Knesset approves coronavirus grants

Citizens to begin seeing more money in their bank accounts on Sunday after Knesset unanimously passes aid package.

The Knesset approved the outline for the economic aid to Israeli citizens in its second and third readings Wednesday.

68 MKs voted in favor of the plan, while none opposed it. To receive the grants, anyone who does not already receive support from the National Insurance Institute will have to fill in the details of his bank account on the National Insurance Institute's website.

The coronavirus grants for families with children under the age of 18 will go into bank accounts on Sunday. The sums are expected to be given in several installments with the first installment coming on Sunday.

National Insurance Institute director Meir Spiegler, said that the organization "has never undertaken a project of this scope, with a grant for every citizen."

"National Insurance Institute employees have continued to work in an emergency format since March, meeting national tasks, out of awareness of the importance of the times and its mission," Spiegler said.

"The money will be transferred to the eligible beneficiaries until the last citizen receives the grants he deserves," Spiegler promised.

Under the outline, all Israelis over the age of 18 will receive a grant of NIS 750. In addition, each family will receive NIS 500 for each of their first four children, and NIS 300 for each additional child after that. Soldiers who have been discharged in the last year will receive an additional NIS 500.