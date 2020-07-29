Gantz: A red line was crossed last night

"As defense minister and member of this government, I insist that the right to demonstrate be protected."

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday commented on the violent incidents at last night's demonstration.



"A red line was crossed last night, when citizens exercising their right to protest were attacked. As defense minister and member of this government, I insist that the right to demonstrate be protected, and that our citizens' safety be guaranteed, everywhere.

"We must not allow the violence to go unanswered.

"I call upon the prime minister and upon every other member of this government to condemn the violence and, no less important, to act.

"Times of crisis are the true test of democracy. Governments are judged precisely at these moments.

"I, the prime minister and all of the government ministers, need to listen, and to repair things as well.

"I intend to convene a discussion in government to look at these violent incidents and actively work with the Israeli police force to ensure that these types of behaviors are addressed and eradicated and that people sewing senseless hatred, inciting against and harming citizens are held accountable."

Hundreds of leftist demonstrators, affiliated with the "Black Flags" movement, marched on Tuesday night in Tel Aviv to hold a protest outside the home of Internal Security Minister Amir Ohana, who they claim functions as "a Minister of Defense for Netanyahu."

The "Black Flags" movement which organized the protest claims that a number of protesters who took part in the protest were violently attacked by activists of the "La Familia" organization.

The police for their part said that "during the disturbances that are currently taking place in Tel Aviv, a fight broke out between a number of people involved on Leonardo da Vinci Street. Police forces who were at the scene arrested a suspect on suspicion of throwing a rock."

The police further said that a total of four suspects were arrested for disturbing public order and assault. They will be taken for questioning at the police station.

The "Black Flags" movement said that five of the participants in the demonstration in Tel Aviv had to receive medical treatment at the Ichilov Hospital in the city, after being beaten by Netanyahu's supporters. It also said that two of the demonstrators were stabbed in the back of their neck.