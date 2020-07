Video games for rehabilitation? Yaron Galitzky spends his days tweaking the Xbox adaptive controller to suit the needs of kids in hospital rehabilitation. ILTV ,

ISTOCK Video game (illustration) Try to imagine a fun rehab. Having trouble? Well… have you considered using video games? Yaron Galitzky, General Manager of Microsoft Accessories, spends his days tweaking the Xbox adaptive controller to suit the needs of kids in hospital rehabilitation.





