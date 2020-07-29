Man threatened Netanyahu, approached PM's office with plastic gun

Police arrest man who made threats against Netanyahu and his wife, approached Prime Minister's Office with razor blades and plastic gun.

Israeli police arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday night, after the man approached the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem and made threats against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

After police detained the man and performed a search they found he was carrying a plastic pistol and two straight razors (open razors) in his bag.

The suspect was then placed under arrested and questioned before being brought before the Jerusalem Magistrates Court, which extended his arrest to next Sunday.

A police spokesperson also said the department is close to identifying and arresting those involved in an attack on left-wing demonstrators in Tel Aviv Tuesday night.