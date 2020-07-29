Finance Minister Yisrael Katz promises to bring one-year budget for a vote

Finance Min. Katz says he'll present one-year budget on Sunday, denies PM Netanyahu makes financial decisions without him.

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Wednesday morning said that despite the disagreements with Blue and White, the budget proposal which will be presented for the government's approval will be for a one-year budget.

"On Sunday I will place a proposal for a one-year budget on the government's table," Katz told Galei Zahal.

Katz also said that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu does not make financial decisions without him.

"I am the only one in charge of passing the grant law," he said. "Nothing is done over my head."

Kan News reported that earlier this week, Housing Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) told a senior Blue and White official that his party would support new elections if a new budget was not passed soon.

"LIsten up, if this game with you continues and we continue to suffer, we'll just hold elections," Litzman was reported as saying.