Friendly-fire incident narrowly averted north of Jerusalem

Training exercise in Samaria town nearly ends in tragedy after security officer nearly shoots IDF soldier posing as terrorist.

A security guard who was not privy to a shooting attack scenario training exercise heard shouts of "terrorist", thought it was a real attack, got out of his vehicle with a loaded gun and pointed it at IDF forces simulating a terrorist attack. They managed to stop him before he fired, Carmel Dangor reported on Kan 11 News.

A sign was placed advising of the exercise but the road was not blocked.

The IDF Spokesman responded: "The incident took place during a photo shoot pre-arranged with the Council and localities in the area. Roadblocks and signs were deployed. The case will be investigated and lessons learned."