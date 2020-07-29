Bedouin Arab attacks girlfriend for wearing short pants

A 24-year-old Bedouin Arab violently attacked his girlfriend for wearing short pants.

The Arab, who is a resident of the southern Bedouin city of Rahat, was arrested thanks to a citizen who reported the incident to Israel Police. An indictment has been filed against him, along with a request to extend his arrest until the completion of proceedings against him.

The investigation began ten days ago, when a concerned citizen noticed the violence towards the young woman and called the police hotline. At the time, the young woman was sitting in the rear seat of a vehicle. The citizen also told police that the young man had broken the young woman's phone.

Upon receiving the notification, Israel Police located the vehicle owner, and based on the findings called squad cars from various police stations towards where the vehicle was heading, in an attempt to block its path and arrest the suspect.

Within less than an hour, the vehicle was pulled over at the entrance to Route 6, and police officers approached it, immediately noticing a beer bottle in the front passenger door and on the a bag full of beer bottles on the vehicle's floor.

In the back seat was a 22-year-old woman with a bruise on her face and a blood stain on her shirt, sitting beside a man. Near her was a smashed, broken phone.

The police officers separated the two men from the women and detained them, bringing them to the police station, where all three were interrogated.

The interrogation revealed that on the day of the incident, the suspect had arrived together with his girlfriend and a friend at Gan Hatzafon, near Kibbutz Hagoshrim. There, the suspect drank vodka and began arguing with his girlfriend over the fact that she was wearing short pants. During the argument, the suspect threw his girlfriend's phone to the floor, smashing it, and then entered the vehicle, beating her in the face with his fists for three minutes, until his friend asked that he stop the attack. The group then left the area.

The suspect was arrested, and his arrest was extended until an indictment was filed against him. Following an efficient investigation, the findings were transferred to Israel Police's prosecutor's department, which submitted an indictment and a request to extend the arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against the suspect.

The indictment charges the suspect with an attack which caused physical injury, and purposeful damage to property. The Magistrates Court in Kiryat Shmona agreed to extend the suspect's arrest until a decision is made otherwise.