IDF chief: 'Hezbollah may respond in the near future'

Hezbollah may be planning to retaliate, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi warns. 'We are prepared for Hezbollah's response.'

The Hezbollah terror organization may intend to retaliate in the near future for the elimination of one of its terrorists in Syria.

In a meeting between IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and senior commanders, Kochavi said that the infiltration attempt was foiled since the IDF wishes to prevent a larger war in northern Israel, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Kochavi also gave the IDF the go-ahead not to eliminate the terror cell, among other things in order to avoid embarrassing Hezbollah and encouraging an escalation.

"We are prepared for Hezbollah's response, and we will do everything in order to avoid reaching the point of a war, but we will not allow Hezbollah to feel that we are deterred," Kochavi emphasized.

Earlier this week, it was reported that IDF officials are concerned that the Iran-backed terrorist group may have simply delayed its planned attack on Israeli troops, rather than cancel it altogether. As a result, the IDF has placed the north on high alert and maintained preparedness for a possible attack.