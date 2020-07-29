Photograph of Biden with Kamala Harris talking points fuels VP speculation

Photograph of Joe Biden with list of talking points on former rival fuels speculation she is top contender as his running mate.

A recent photograph of Joe Biden has Washington DC abuzz with speculation that it may reveal his likely choice for running mate in this year’s presidential election.

The former Vice President and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee was spotted reviewing a handwritten list of talking points at a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

Close inspection of the note reveals that it is focused in part on California Senator Kamala Harris, a former contender for the Democratic nomination who clashed at times with Biden during the primaries, attacking him in June 2019 over his past working relationship with pro-segregation Democrats.

The note runs through her advantages as a potential running mate.

“Do not hold grudges,” the notes on Harris read in part. “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.”

The talking points list also has categories labelled “VP” and “Last 100 Days”.

The photograph was taken just hours after Biden told reporters Tuesday that he plans to name his 2020 running mate next week.

REUTERS Joe Biden holds Kamala Harris talking points list

Biden’s search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest president in US history at 78 years old as of Inauguration Day.

Biden pledged during a televised debate in March that he would pick a woman as his running mate.

Speaking to reporters days later, Biden said he was looking at a minimum of "six or seven" possible candidates for the position.

The former Vice President said this past December he would consider Senator Kamala Harris, who had dropped out of the Democratic race, as a potential running mate.