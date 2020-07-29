Watch: The deportees from Gush Katif still long for a real home

Anita Tucker misses the spirit of the place that, like it’s magnificent sand, got into every nook and cranny.

It’s been exactly 15 years since the travesty of the expulsion from Gush Katif and Northern Shomron.

Eve Harow speaks with Anita Tucker of Netzer Hazani about the longing for home in Gaza despite the rebuilding of their community physically.

She misses the true coexistence with her Arab friends there who are now suffering under Hamas; the generosity to the poor that the farmers were able to manifest via their produce; the spirit of the place that, like it’s magnificent sand, got into every nook and cranny.

The unconscionable betrayal by the government and others is a wound that hasn’t healed but they are deeply devoted to repairing Israel so that it will never happen again.

The Second Temple, whose destruction we mourn this week, was doomed due to baseless hatred of Jew for Jew.

Though she has suffered directly from that, she retains her faith and love of Am and Aretz and inspires others to do the same.