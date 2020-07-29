Are vegetarians and vegans better Jews?

Professor Richard Schwartz is an educated and articulate spokesperson for Jewish vegetarianism/veganism and paying close attention to what we are all doing to our global environment.

As the President Emeritus of Jewish Vegetarians of North America and author of several seminal works on applying Jewish values to heal the world, Richard Schwartz came from a meat and potatoes world to embrace an earth-grown diet as a serious expression of his Judaism.

His knowledge and expertise make an excellent case for the Jewish community to rethink its romance with all kinds of meat and poultry, and to consider a plant based diet for personal health and the healing of the planet.

His discussions are rooted in Torah sources and his recommendations enjoy wide support, in theory if not always in practice.