IDF: No infiltration from Lebanon

IDF says there was no infiltration from Lebanon Following reports of a number of suspicious people near the border.

A number of suspects were identified on Tuesday evening in the Western Galilee area, near the border fence with Lebanon, and large military forces were called to the scene.

The IDF Spokesperson later said that "following searches in the area, it was determined that there was no infiltration into the territory of the State of Israel."

The incident comes one day after an attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to infiltrate Israel was foiled.

IDF spotters observed three terrorists in the midst of the infiltration attempt and called combat soldiers to the scene. The soldiers opened fire on the terrorists, who fled back into Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah has denied any involvement in yesterday's incident, but emphasized that the terrorist group will soon take revenge for the death of Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad in Syria. The death has been attributed to Israel.