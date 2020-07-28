Biden to name running mate in August

Democratic presidential frontrunner has pledged in the past to pick a woman as his running mate.

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he would name his running mate in the first week of August, Reuters reported.

The move would come days before Biden formally accepts his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

Biden’s search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest president in US history at 78 years old as of Inauguration Day.

Biden pledged during a televised debate in March that he would pick a woman as his running mate.

Speaking to reporters days later, Biden said he was looking at a minimum of "six or seven" possible candidates for the position.

The former Vice President said this past December he would consider Senator Kamala Harris, who had dropped out of the Democratic race, as a potential running mate.

Harris has endorsed Biden’s candidacy