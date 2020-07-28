'Visit Temple Mount even if you must break the fast'

Mitzpe Yericho Chief Rabbi Yehuda Kroizer says Jews should ascend Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av and should drink if they feel weak afterwards.

Rabbi Yehuda Kroizer, the rabbi of Mitzpe Yericho, issued a halakhic ruling that Jews should ascend the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av even if it means breaking the fast.

"On Tisha B'Av one must ascend the Temple Mount, and if after the ascent he feels very weak, he can drink," Rabbi Kroizer wrote.

Addressing the issue of immersing in a mikva, which is mandated by all authorities who permit ascending Judaism's holiest site, Rabbi Kroizer said that people should immerse the day before the fast. "However, one who becomes impure on Tisha B'Av can immerse on the day itself.

The ruling was posted by the Temple Organizations Headquarters, which urged the Religious Affairs Ministry to provide mikva services for Jews who seek to visit the Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av.